A federal judge has blocked the Biden-Harris regime’s executive order mandating Covid-19 injections for all federal employees. He also declined to enjoin another order that imposed similar mandates on employees for contractors that work with the federal government.

In a presidency that has been marked by continuous failure, the paragraph written by Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown in the Southern District of Texas may be the most damning yet. President Trump appointed Judge Brown to the seat in March, 2019.

The plaintiffs have moved the court to preliminarily enjoin the enforcement of two executive orders by the President. The first, Executive Order 14042, is already the subject of a nationwide injunction. Because the injunction protects the plaintiffs from imminent harm, the court declines to enjoin the first order. The second, Executive Order 14043, amounts to a presidential mandate that all federal employees consent to vaccination against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. Because the President’s authority is not that broad, the court will enjoin the second order’s enforcement.

BREAKING: A federal court has blocked Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for federal employees. pic.twitter.com/nECnVQ39BE — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 21, 2022

This will be appealed, of course, and work its way through the court system. But for now, federal employees can rejoice about not being subjugated to medical tyranny. Unfortunately, there are many who have already gone against their own desires and gotten the jabs to avoid being fired. Medical tyranny comes in many forms. Fighting executive branch overreach is just one battle in the war, and this battle isn’t over until the Supreme Court weighs in.

