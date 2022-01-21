Millions of people continue to get COVID-19 injections without being informed of their true risks, hepatitis being among them. Hepatitis, which is inflammation of the liver, is most often caused by a virus; however, there are also autoimmune and immune-mediated forms.

As case reports of vaccine-induced immune-mediated hepatitis began to pop up following COVID-19 jabs, researchers took notice, but wondered if they were simply coincidence. In an ordinary year, there are three cases of autoimmune hepatitis out of every 100,000 people per year.

“[A]s the cohort of vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 increases, the previously reported cases could not exclude a coincidental development of autoimmune hepatitis,” researchers wrote in a letter to the editor in the Journal of Hepatology.1

A case report involving a 47-year-old, previously healthy man changed their minds, however, demonstrating conclusive evidence that COVID-19 shots may trigger hepatitis. “Immune-mediated hepatitis with the Moderna vaccine,” they wrote, “[is] no longer a coincidence but confirmed.”2

Healthy Man Develops Hepatitis After Moderna Shot

The man featured in the case report received his first Moderna COVID-19 shot April 26, 2021. Three days later he developed malaise and jaundice, a yellowing of the skin that can occur if your liver isn’t processing red blood cells efficiently; it’s a hallmark of hepatitis.

The man had had his liver function tested four years earlier, with tests coming back normal, and had no history of acetaminophen usage, which can cause liver damage, and only minimal alcohol usage. Yet, three days after the shot, liver tests showed concerning results:3

“Investigations on the 30th April showed serum bilirubin 190 μmol/L (normal 0-20), alanine aminotransferase (ALT) 1,048 U/L (normal 10-49), alkaline phosphatase (ALP) 229 U/L (normal 30-130) …”

By the end of June, the man’s jaundice and liver function tests improved, but July 6, 2021, he received a second dose of the Moderna shot. Within days, the jaundice returned and liver function tests declined. “The pattern of injury on histology was consistent with acute hepatitis, with features of autoimmune hepatitis or possible drug-induced liver injury (DILI), triggering an autoimmune-like hepatitis,” the researchers explained, adding:4

“This case illustrates immune-mediated hepatitis secondary to the Moderna vaccine, which on inadvertent re-exposure led to worsening liver injury with deranged synthetic function. This occurred in a well man with no other medical problems. The onset of jaundice associated with the mRNA vaccine was unusually rapid.”

Multiple Cases of Hepatitis Reported After Shots

The Journal of Hepatology paper noted that seven additional cases of suspected immune-mediated hepatitis have been reported following COVID-19 shots, including both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

They hope to raise awareness so that vaccination centers will routinely check for signs of immune-mediated hepatitis prior to administering second doses and state, “Long-term follow up of identified individuals will be essential in determining the prognosis of this immune-mediated liver injury.”5

In a separate letter to the editor, published in the Journal of Hepatology in June 2021, researchers again raised concerns that COVID-19 shots could cause hepatitis. In this case, a 56-year-old woman developed severe autoimmune hepatitis following her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot.6

Prior to this, in April 2021, researchers also described a case of autoimmune hepatitis that developed after a COVID-19 shot, this time in a 35-year-old woman who was three months postpartum. In autoimmune hepatitis, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the liver, causing inflammation and damage, and it’s possible the shot triggered the autoimmunity via spike-directed antibodies:7

“To our knowledge, this is the first reported episode of autoimmune hepatitis developing post-COVID-19 vaccination, raising concern regarding the possibility of vaccine-induced autoimmunity. As causality cannot be proven, it is possible that this association is just coincidental.

However, severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are characterized by an autoinflammatory dysregulation that contributes to tissue damage. As the viral spike protein appears to be responsible for this, it is plausible that spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals.”

Is Molecular Mimicry to Blame?

Molecular mimicry may be the reason why mRNA COVID-19 injections are causing autoimmune conditions.8 It occurs when similarities between different antigens confuse the immune system.

“Indeed, antibodies against the spike protein S1 of SARS-CoV-2 had a high affinity against some human tissue proteins,” researchers wrote in the Journal of Autoimmunity.9 “As vaccine mRNA codes the same viral protein, they can trigger autoimmune diseases in predisposed patients.” The team also reported a case of severe autoimmune hepatitis that developed two weeks after a 65-year-old woman received her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot.

Extensive testing was performed to rule out other causes of liver disease. This, along with the timing of the liver damage in relation to the shot and the fact that it resolved after treatment, “make it very likely that AIH [autoimmune hepatitis] was triggered by COVID-19 vaccination,” they wrote. They, too, suggested that only long-term follow-up would reveal the true extent of hepatitis risk following the injections, noting:10

“It is speculated that the vaccine can disturb self-tolerance and trigger autoimmune responses through cross-reactivity with host cells. Therefore, healthcare providers must remain vigilant during mass COVID-19 vaccination.”

mRNA COVID Shots May Increase Autoimmune Diseases

Reports continue to increase of autoimmune diseases, including Guillain-Barré syndrome and primary biliary cholangitis, which destroys the bile ducts, occurring following COVID-19 injections.11 In another example of vaccine-induced autoimmunity, cases of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) that developed days after COVID-19 injection have also been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).12

“It is speculated that SARS-CoV-2 can disturb self-tolerance and trigger autoimmune responses through cross-reactivity with host cells and that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines may trigger the same response,” researchers from Ireland explained.13

They also reported the cause of autoimmune hepatitis that developed after a COVID-19 injection in a 71-year-old woman with no risk factors for autoimmune disease. She noticed jaundice four days after the shot and had “markedly abnormal” liver function tests. The researchers raised the possibility that this is a case of vaccine-related drug-induced liver injury and, like the other teams that reported similar cases, noted:14

“These findings raise the question as to whether COVID-19 mRNA vaccination can, through activation of the innate immune system and subsequent non-specific activation of autoreactive lymphocytes, lead to the development of autoimmune diseases including AIH or trigger a drug-induced liver injury with features of AIH.

The trigger, if any, may become more apparent over time, especially following withdrawal of immunosuppression. As with other autoimmune diseases associated with vaccines the causality or casualty factor will prove difficult to tease apart … But it does beg the question of whether or not these individuals should receive the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.”

Facial Paralysis Is Another Little-Known Shot Risk

During phase 3 clinical trials of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, more cases of facial paralysis occurred in the vaccine groups (7 of 35,654) compared to the placebo group (1 of 35,611), leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to recommend monitoring vaccine recipients for facial paralysis, sometimes referred to as Bell’s palsy when it has no known cause.15

In March 2021, out of 133,883 adverse drug reactions reported following mRNA COVID-19 shots reported to the World Health Organization’s pharmacovigilance database, VigiBase, researchers identified 844 facial paralysis-related events, including (some of the cases reported multiple adverse events):

683 cases of facial paralysis

168 cases of facial paresis

25 cases of facial spasms

13 cases of facial nerve disorders

The Phase 3 clinical trials of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had enough Bell’s palsy, which is believed to have an autoimmune component, cases to suggest a potential safety signal,16 which is information on an adverse event that may be caused by a medicine or vaccine that warrants further investigation. The signal was noted by Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic; even so, the WHO denied it, saying the paralysis cases weren’t any different from other viral vaccines.

A different case report published in Brain, Behavior & Immunity Health described a 57-year-old woman with a history of Bell’s palsy, who developed the condition less than 36 hours after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.17

Her symptoms, including facial droop, got worse over the next 72 hours, and the case was significant enough that the researchers, with Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles, suggested further investigation may be warranted:18

“Given the expedited production of the vaccine and the novelty associated with its production, there may be information pertaining to side effects and individual response that remain to be discovered. Since both the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine trials reported Bell’s Palsy as medically attended adverse events, the association between vaccine administration and onset of symptomatic Bell’s Palsy may warrant further investigation.

… With previous association found between the administration of the inactivated Influenza Vaccine and onset of Bell’s Palsy symptoms, there remains the possibility of a causal association between these symptoms and the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Health Effects of COVID-19 Shots Remain Unknown

Despite assurances of safety from health officials, it’s unknown at this time what the long-term effects of COVID-19 shots will be. Spike proteins, however, can circulate in your body after infection or injection, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. “Spike protein is a deadly protein,” Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist, said in a video on Rumble.19

The World Council for Health (WCH), a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge, has released a spike protein detox guide,20 which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of toxic spike protein, whether you’ve had COVID-19 or gotten a COVID-19 shot.

The following 10 compounds are the “essentials” when it comes to spike protein detox. This is a good place to begin as you work out a more comprehensive health strategy:21

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

NAC

Ivermectin

Nigella seed

Quercetin

Zinc

Magnesium

Curcumin

Milk thistle extract

