The fallout continues from the CDC’s ‘bombshell’ report on natural immunity this week. The report set off a wave of confusion among natural immunity deniers, who believed that ‘ vaccines ‘ were the only way for people to get protection to Covid-19. The CDC report nonetheless showed that prior infections were potent protection during the Delta variant wave in 2021. “During America’s last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected,” AFP reported on the new study. While new networks like CNN spun itself into retractions after reporting false takeaways from the CDC report, medical professionals dissected the data and evidence. The following are 7 medical professionals’ conclusions. Dr. Marty Makary, a Harvard-educated member of the National Academy of Medicine and resident at John Hopkins, responded that the results were in line with what he had been saying all along . The data are now abundantly clear. Natural imm is more effective than vax imm. Sadly, tens of thousands Americans lost their job & livelihood because the Ab circulating in their blood are Ab the govt does not recognize. Sci group think ruined […]

