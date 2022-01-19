For the second time in less than two weeks, Tim Pool’s popular livestream show, “Timcast,” was swatted. There are few details but his producer indicated this incident was more aggressive than the first.

We got Swatted again — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 19, 2022

Well we got swatted again! Yeah seems like someone is really pissed at us. — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 19, 2022

The show, which is produced at Pool’s home, has drawn the ire of progressives who view Pool as a “right-wing extremist.” The problem is that Pool is not really a conservative. He’s a right-leaning libertarian on most issues and a leftist on others. But he supported Donald Trump for president over Joe Biden and he has called out domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa, so for that he continues to be falsely labeled.

The two illegal uses of law enforcement to raid his house were not the only incidents he and his employees have endured recently. One month ago, he had an intruder illegal enter his home.

Last night a man trespassed on our property, bypassing a large warning sign, and then entered our house. He entered just after our guests came in confusing our staff. Anyone entering this way risks serious bodily harm from our dogs and security. He was promptly removed — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 18, 2022

According to The Post Millennial:

Pool disclosed that the incident was “worse” than the previous time. Pool did not give many full details because of an ongoing security risk. He said that he intends to update security to “an extreme degree.” “People are going to get nuts in 2022 … What the f*ck were we talking about that warranted trying to get us killed on more than one occasion?” Pool asked. Earlier this month, Pool was swatted during a live broadcast of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL. “Someone called the police and said they shot and killed two people and were going to kill more,” Tim Pool said on Twitter, regarding the first incident. “Police were told not to enter without a warrant but said they didn’t need one due to exigent circumstances. This is a large house used as a production studio with many employees on site,” Pool added. Since the first incident, the police have no made any arrests.

These types of illegal intimidation techniques are often described as “pranks” by corporate media. But with these types of “pranks,” lives are put at risk. There’s nothing funny about any of this as the left’s desperation to silence an opposition voice compel them to engage in extreme measures.

