The investigation into the events leading up to Malik Faisal Akram taking hostages at a Dallas synagogue revealed a troubling new detail last night. The homeless Muslim man had been turned away from a local mosque days before the attack.

According to CBS DFW:

The staff at the Islamic Center of Irving said they had an uncomfortable encounter with Malik Faisal Akram just a few days before the synagogue attack. The leadership there believes their place of worship narrowly avoided becoming a target as well.

“He came in and he did his prayers and then asked if he could spend the night in the mosque,” said Khalid Hamideh about Akram.

Hamideh, the spokesman for the center, said Akram became angry when he was told he could not spend the night there.

“He got a little agitated saying ‘you’re not helping out a fellow brother in the faith’ and all that stuff,” said Hamideh. “When he did get agitated he was shown the door and left.”

Akram spent at least one night in this nearby Irving motel.

The FBI and corporate media are trying to paint Akram as a mentally disturbed homeless man, ignoring his demands for the release of a radical Islamic terrorist. Meanwhile, there has been limited corporate media coverage of the fact that he was on a terrorist watchlist BEFORE coming to America.

White House Baffled by How Colleyville Terrorist Gained a Visa Despite Being on Terrorist Watch Listhttps://t.co/1r81dVA5Lb — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 19, 2022

Whether he was a mentally ill homeless man or not, his intentions seemed clear and his actions speak to a calculated approach to achieving his goals. He held four members of the Beth Israel synagogue hostage for hours, making demands and captivating the nation for a day. There may have been others involved and law enforcement is investigating. According to the NY Daily News:

He was dropped off there by someone authorities would like to talk to.

“He was dropped off by an individual, we saw him get out of a car, they had one on one conversations in the parking lot, but then they actually came into the building together and had conversations inside and then finally when the other guy departed they gave each other a hug,” said Wayne Walker, the CEO of Our Calling.

There are still days in DFW that Akram is unaccounted for that authorities are working to piece together including where he got his handgun.

Is it possible this was just a random homeless man who decided to become a terrorist one day? Maybe. But all other angles are being swept under the rug with the swiftness we’ve grown to expect from law enforcement when terrorists are involved.