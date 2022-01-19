Ummm – this story just doesn’t add up.

On Saturday we first heard of Malik Faisal Akram who entered a Jewish Synagogue in the Dallas – Ft. Worth area and took hostages at gunpoint. On Saturday night the hostages were released and Akram was dead.

At first, Biden and the media claimed they didn't know the jihadi's motive in entering the synagogue and taking hostages. This was quickly rebuffed. Joe Biden on Muslim Hostage-Taker: I Don't Think There is Sufficient Information to Know Why He Targeted That Synagogue (VIDEO)

Then the news came out that the FBI had saved the day and were responsible for the hostages being freed. This too was debunked and found to be another lie.

We also know that there are questions regarding why the FBI brought in specialists from out of state and launch a SWAT assault after all hostages were freed.

Then we began hearing more about the jihadi hostage-taker from Blackburn, England. His so-called friends claimed he was insane, but others were quick to note that this appears to […]