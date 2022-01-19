England is poised to become the first Western country to defect from Covid dictators’ socialist scheme to perpetually impose coronavirus restrictions. On Wednesday, beleaguered prime minister Boris Johnson announced vaccine mandates and work restrictions would soon be lifted — in March at the latest. “People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believed a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant had peaked nationally,” Reuters reported . Also on the chopping block: Self-isolation or “quarantines,” which will expire in March, but the measures might be axed sooner. “Because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire as a result from the start of Thursday next week,” Johnson told the British parliament. “Johnson said mandatory COVID-19 certification would end, though businesses could choose to continue COVID passes if they wanted to,” Reuters added. This poll gives you free access to our premium politics newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. The Washington Post, meanwhile, is connecting the dots between the dropping […]

