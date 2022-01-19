<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commemorative holiday, I had the pleasure of speaking with his niece, Dr. Alveda King. She has been outspoken about abortion throughout her public life and has recently taken the mantle of battling the “anti-racism” tenets of Critical Race Theory. This is why she surprised me with a statement.

“There is one critical race,” she began.

Considering her past proclamations that “all lives matter,” I was wondering what she meant about there being a critical race. After all, the Cultural Marxism and pure racism inherent in Critical Race Theory seemed to contradict her stances of unity and love among all ethnicities.

“It’s called the human race,” she concluded.

After breathing a quiet sigh of relief, I let Dr. King expound on her unique perspectives regarding ethnicity. She was influenced early on by both her famous uncle and her father, Reverend A.D. King. We discussed her father’s mysterious death, one that was ruled to be an accident despite his body being found in a pool with no water in his lungs. It was a year after his brother had been murdered. The family has never accepted the official narrative about either death, and rightly so.

According to Dr. King, we shouldn’t strive to be “colorblind” as there are distinct differences between the various ethnicities. Instead, we should embrace and accept these differences and bring people together as a result of this acceptance. She also differentiated between ethnicity and race, claiming that we are all of “one blood” based on Biblical knowledge and therefore there is only one critical race.

There are other races, she noted, such as angels and nephilim spoken of in the book of Genesis. “There’s a race of giants. There’s even a race of lion-like people in the Bible. So there are different races, of course. And we don’t have to look at Star Trek or Star Wars or Lord of the Rings to find them. But the human race is the critical race.”

Her overarching message is that we need to respond to each other with “kindness and human dignity to our brothers and sisters.”

Here’s the interview:

