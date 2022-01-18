Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe/Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC) ( Jacob Bruns , Headline USA ) James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas , has discovered that Big Pharma companies have been working in partnership with mainstream media to form a fear-mongering COVID message, Breitbart reported .
The partnership goes back nearly two years, since they first realized that COVID might be a great business partnership opportunity. O’Keefe emphasized that mainstream media companies do not want this information to become public.
“These network news television stations don’t want to be in an exposed position where they’re seen as affecting events rather than just reacting to them,” O’Keefe said.
He further suggested that their partnership extended into commercials, advertisements, and op-ed content.
“And that’s partially due to the economic issues where they have advertisers that direct their editorial content, and especially pharmaceutical company advertisements.”
O’Keefe suggested that journalism is moving in a new direction due to the massive corruption and collusion among America’s corporate elites.“In a time when the number one story in the world is this COVID pandemic, we need independent journalism [that is] not at the beck and call of pharmaceutical companies.” O’Keefe also suggested that this new movement is necessary in order to […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker