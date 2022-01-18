Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe/Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC) ( Jacob Bruns , Headline USA ) James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas , has discovered that Big Pharma companies have been working in partnership with mainstream media to form a fear-mongering COVID message, Breitbart reported .

The partnership goes back nearly two years, since they first realized that COVID might be a great business partnership opportunity. O’Keefe emphasized that mainstream media companies do not want this information to become public.

“These network news television stations don’t want to be in an exposed position where they’re seen as affecting events rather than just reacting to them,” O’Keefe said.

He further suggested that their partnership extended into commercials, advertisements, and op-ed content.

“And that’s partially due to the economic issues where they have advertisers that direct their editorial content, and especially pharmaceutical company advertisements.”

O’Keefe suggested that journalism is moving in a new direction due to the massive corruption and collusion among America’s corporate elites.“In a time when the number one story in the world is this COVID pandemic, we need independent journalism [that is] not at the beck and call of pharmaceutical companies.” O’Keefe also suggested that this new movement is necessary in order to […]