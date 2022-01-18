Shamgar Connors told Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield last week that he was dropped from the active kidney transplant waiting list at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Virginia, for refusing to get the COVID shots. “I have natural immunity now,” said Shamgar, who is in stage V kidney failure and on dialysis every day. “It’s like, why would I get a vaccine now for something I’m immune to, that’s like saying I need a vaccine for chicken pox after I had it.” This is the point Connors made to Dr. Karen Warburton, the nephrologist at UVA Health , who informed him that he would be dropped from the donor list without the shots. Connors recorded the […]

Someone with prior COVID infection can play in the NCAA without getting a shot, but someone who recovered from the virus and needs a kidney cannot get a transplant in many parts of the country. Hospitals are now requiring all patients to get a shot that has proven to barely stimulate immunity for immunocompromised people with failing organs, even if they have more robust natural immunity. The latest case of UVA Health denying a kidney to Shamgar Connors is as immoral as it is illogical and anti-science.

