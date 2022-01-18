Vaccine mandates have taken on a life of their own outside of the Biden-Harris regime’s failure to convince the Supreme Court to disavow the U.S. Constitution. Despite the OSHA ruling dropping the mandate for employers with over 100 employees, many are continuing with their mandate plans unabated.

One such large company is Carhartt, a workwear retailer headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, that employs more than 5,500 associates worldwide.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba released a memo to employees revealing the company is moving forward with their authoritarian mandate:

Many of you have asked how the recent Supreme Court decision on the OSHA mandate for large employers will impact our associates so we want to provide some clarity. The ruling does not change Carhartt’s mandatory vaccination program, which went into effect on January 4th. As you know, we have extended the vaccination deadline for both RCV and Madisonville associates to February 15th. This date also remain in effect.

The memo went on to claim they believe in the safety of their workforce and that unvaccinated employees pose risks to other employees as well as the business itself. Considering the rapidly increasing number of adverse reactions to the jabs, the claim that they believe in keeping their employees safe is either ignorant or an outright lie. As for the risk to other employees, the science is no longer disputed regarding the vaccines’ efficacy against transmitting the disease. Even the CDC and FDA acknowledge the jabs do little to nothing to stop or even slow the spread.

It is imperative that companies who willfully engage in these draconian mandates hear from the people. Their businesses need to be impacted by those who actually follow the science and embrace freedom, which means we cannot continue to do business with anti-science and anti-freedom companies like Carhartt. If common sense and easily available information is unable to sway the authoritarians, than we need to hit them in the bottom line by doing business elsewhere.

Here’s their “Contact Us” page.

