German physician and epidemiologist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg has revealed individual batches of the Covid vaccinations have extremely varying toxicity levels. Some batches have toxicity levels up to 300 times other batches – resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. Accordingly, the decision to vaccinate can be akin to a game of Russian roulette. The famous doctor and former politician revealed that the pharmaceutical companies producing the “vaccines” deliberately use different dosages to experiment on citizens. He asserts the drug makers are in cahoots and acting in coordination. The side effects of the varying toxicity levels are explained on the website, “How bad is my batch.” In addition, the site helps people determine the toxicity of the batch they may have received. Wolfgang Wodarg’s Role in Exposing the Swine Flu Vaccine In 2010, Dr. Wodarg , who at the time was the Head of Health at the Council of Europe, was instrumental in ending the misrepresented 2009 Swine Flu pandemic . The doctor, a specialist in lung disease and environmental medicine, exposed that the makers of flu drugs and vaccines unduly influenced the World Health Organisation into declaring a pandemic. This decision ensured ‘enormous gains’ for the pharmaceutical firms while countries ‘squandered’ their […]

