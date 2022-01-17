Alex Wong/Getty, HarperCollins; Edit: BNN The soon-to-be-released bombshell book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by nonpartisan investigative bestselling author Peter Schweizer contains 1,093 endnotes totaling 81 pages of source material, Breitbart News has learned. Furthermore, the highly anticipated book relies on zero unnamed sources, making its findings—which Sean Hannity said are “going to be massive”—easier for federal law enforcement and U.S. intelligence services to track down. Indeed, Schweizer’s bestselling book Clinton Cash sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Schweizer, who is the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a Breitbart News senior contributor, spent over a year conducting the research for Red-Handed with his team of forensic investigators, according to publishing giant HarperCollins. Although the book remains under a strict embargo, the publisher states that the six-time New York Times bestselling author and his team scoured “a massive trove of global corporate records and legal filings to uncover the hidden transactions China’s enablers hoped would never see the light of day.” Last week, Schweizer, who is also the host of the DrillDown podcast, stated that the revelations in Red-Handed are the “scariest” of his quarter-century career as an investigative journalist. Former congressman Jason Chaffetz, […]

