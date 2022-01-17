An analysis has found that as many as one million Americans have fled from Democrat-governed blue States due to the surging crime rate and high taxes.
“The mass exodus of more than a million Americans moving from largely blue States to red States expresses [their] dissatisfaction with high taxes, rampant crime, lockdowns, [Wuhan coronavirus] vaccine mandates, excessive state government regulations, a politically stifling ‘woke’ culture and the lack of economic opportunity and freedom,” wrote the editorial board of pro-free market research firm Issues & Insights. (Related: Businesses fleeing Washington, California and New York because of crime, violence and anti-business policies.)
Data from the Census Bureau has shown that, between 2010 to 2019, the top 10 Democrat-governed states in America lost nearly 850,000 residents. The top 10 mostly Republican-governed states, meanwhile, gained over a million new residents.
This data is supported by other analyses. Issues & Insights reviewed the latest data from American moving company U-Haul and came to a similar conclusion.
According to the 2021 U-Haul Growth Index, the top five states that received one-way U-Haul trucks were all controlled by Republicans. Texas led the pack, followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona – which has a Republican-dominated state government, but sends Democrats to Washington, D.C.
Four of the bottom five states which lost the most people were Democrat-controlled – California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The fifth was Alabama.
“The U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents,” wrote the company about its index.
“Americans are moving from high-tax, forced-unionism, business-unfriendly blue states like CA and NY with high housing costs to low-tax, right-to-work, economically vibrant, business-friendly red states with lower housing costs like FL and TX,” wrote Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute.
Perry conducted his own analysis of the emigration from Democrat-controlled states. In his investigation, he found that even red states led by moderate Republican governors are drawing in more new residents because they are outperforming blue states when it comes to their economic dynamism.
Blue state exodus accelerated during the pandemic
According to a new report from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for lowering levels of taxation, the number of Americans migrating from blue states like California and New York for low-tax red states surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation’s report found that New York, which has one of the highest tax burdens in the country, saw its population decline by 1.8 percent between March 2020 and July 2021. By comparison, Idaho, the state with one of the lowest tax rates, saw its population grow by 3.8 percent, well above the national trend.
Other high tax states like Illinois, Hawaii and California also experienced a population decline. Illinois’ population shrunk by 1.1 percent, and the latter two declined by 0.8 percent each.
Meanwhile, low tax states like Utah, Montana, and Arizona saw their populations grow by two percent, 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
For the top one-third of states that saw their populations grow, the average combined top marginal state and local income tax rate was just 3.5 percent. For the bottom one-third of states that saw their populations shrink, including Washington, D.C., the average combined top marginal state and local income tax rate was 7.3 percent, more than double that of the top one-third.
“The picture painted by this population shift is a clear one of people leaving high-tax, high-cost states for lower-tax, lower-cost alternatives,” wrote Jared Walczak, an analyst for the Tax Foundation. “The individual income tax is only one component overall tax burdens, but it is often highly salient, and is illustrative here.”
“The pandemic has accelerated changes in the way we live and work, making it far easier for people to move – and they have,” wrote Walczak. “As states work to maintain their competitive advantage, they should pay attention to where people are moving, and try to understand why.”
Listen to this Situation Update episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how there will be two Americas in 2022 – a red one that is rebuilding, and a blue one that is collapsing.
This video can be found on the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com. Learn more about how blue states like California and New York are collapsing by reading the latest articles at Collapse.news.
Sources include:
Image by BrokenSphere, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
I am able to produce 80 dollars hourly to do some small tasks on the computer. I’ve never realized like it could even possible Btr however one of my top pal has earned $27,000 within six weeks simply working this best project and also she has satisfied me to avail. Discover additional updates by reaching following web-page…..
Here’s what I do… http://easycash01.tk