An analysis has found that as many as one million Americans have fled from Democrat-governed blue States due to the surging crime rate and high taxes.

“The mass exodus of more than a million Americans moving from largely blue States to red States expresses [their] dissatisfaction with high taxes, rampant crime, lockdowns, [Wuhan coronavirus] vaccine mandates, excessive state government regulations, a politically stifling ‘woke’ culture and the lack of economic opportunity and freedom,” wrote the editorial board of pro-free market research firm Issues & Insights. (Related: Businesses fleeing Washington, California and New York because of crime, violence and anti-business policies.)

Data from the Census Bureau has shown that, between 2010 to 2019, the top 10 Democrat-governed states in America lost nearly 850,000 residents. The top 10 mostly Republican-governed states, meanwhile, gained over a million new residents.

This data is supported by other analyses. Issues & Insights reviewed the latest data from American moving company U-Haul and came to a similar conclusion.

According to the 2021 U-Haul Growth Index, the top five states that received one-way U-Haul trucks were all controlled by Republicans. Texas led the pack, followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona – which has a Republican-dominated state government, but sends Democrats to Washington, D.C.

Four of the bottom five states which lost the most people were Democrat-controlled – California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The fifth was Alabama.

“The U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents,” wrote the company about its index.

“Americans are moving from high-tax, forced-unionism, business-unfriendly blue states like CA and NY with high housing costs to low-tax, right-to-work, economically vibrant, business-friendly red states with lower housing costs like FL and TX,” wrote Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute.

Perry conducted his own analysis of the emigration from Democrat-controlled states. In his investigation, he found that even red states led by moderate Republican governors are drawing in more new residents because they are outperforming blue states when it comes to their economic dynamism.

Blue state exodus accelerated during the pandemic

According to a new report from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for lowering levels of taxation, the number of Americans migrating from blue states like California and New York for low-tax red states surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation’s report found that New York, which has one of the highest tax burdens in the country, saw its population decline by 1.8 percent between March 2020 and July 2021. By comparison, Idaho, the state with one of the lowest tax rates, saw its population grow by 3.8 percent, well above the national trend.

Other high tax states like Illinois, Hawaii and California also experienced a population decline. Illinois’ population shrunk by 1.1 percent, and the latter two declined by 0.8 percent each.

Meanwhile, low tax states like Utah, Montana, and Arizona saw their populations grow by two percent, 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

For the top one-third of states that saw their populations grow, the average combined top marginal state and local income tax rate was just 3.5 percent. For the bottom one-third of states that saw their populations shrink, including Washington, D.C., the average combined top marginal state and local income tax rate was 7.3 percent, more than double that of the top one-third.

“The picture painted by this population shift is a clear one of people leaving high-tax, high-cost states for lower-tax, lower-cost alternatives,” wrote Jared Walczak, an analyst for the Tax Foundation. “The individual income tax is only one component overall tax burdens, but it is often highly salient, and is illustrative here.”

“The pandemic has accelerated changes in the way we live and work, making it far easier for people to move – and they have,” wrote Walczak. “As states work to maintain their competitive advantage, they should pay attention to where people are moving, and try to understand why.”

Listen to this Situation Update episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how there will be two Americas in 2022 – a red one that is rebuilding, and a blue one that is collapsing.

This video can be found on the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com. Learn more about how blue states like California and New York are collapsing by reading the latest articles at Collapse.news.

Sources include:

Image by BrokenSphere, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.