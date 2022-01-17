One of the owners of the Golden State Warriors said he doesn’t care about China’s human rights abuses against Uyghurs. URGENT: FACEBOOK AND TWITTER ARE STEPPING UP THEIR CRACKDOWN ON CONSERVATIVE CONTENT. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR TODD’S EXCLUSIVE CONSERVATIVE NEWSLETTER AND AVOID THE BIG TECH CENSORS! Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire part-owner of the San Fransisco team, made the controversial comments on the “All-In” podcast recently as the United Nations has reported that China has put millions of Uyghurs in re-education camps. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care,” Chamath Palihapitiya told the “All-In” podcast. “I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line,” The former refugee who has donated heavily to Democrats questioned whether a genocide is actually happening and also compared the U.S. government to the Chinese Communist Party, which he said isn’t a dictatorship. NEARING RETIREMENT AGE? HAVE YOU CHECKED OUT AMAC? TODD STARNES IS A HUGE FAN. CLICK HERE FOR INFO. Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom, who is a […]

