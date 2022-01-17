On Saturday afternoon, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram allegedly barged into services at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and took four people hostage for about 10 hours. Late Saturday night, the hostages were freed and the suspect was shot dead by the SWAT team, which stormed the building when some of the hostages ran out with the suspect in pursuit. The Associated Press reported that the suspect had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. Following the resolution of the hostage crisis, the FBI agent in charge immediately stated that the suspect was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not “specifically related to the Jewish community.” Sure, it just happens to be that the man decides to pick the one […]

In the eyes of the FBI, the only potential terrorists in this country are those who disagree with the political views of the left – not actual terrorists with ties to foreign terror groups. Which is why any true terrorist attack immediately gets memory-holed by the FBI and the media. The Islamic attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, is just the latest example.

