AP Photo/Susan Walsh It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022. I’m still waiting for Joe Biden to make an official statement to commemorate the day. It hasn’t come yet, so for now, I’ll simply remind our readers what Joe Biden said in 2020 when he compared and contrasted the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 to the death of George Floyd. “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said during a teleconference in Philadelphia. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor and his dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women going to church and firehoses ripping the skin off of young kids.” “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Joe Biden says. https://t.co/I2mAVwO8gU pic.twitter.com/0Br6gMTU16 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 11, 2020 “Now, you got how many people around the country, millions of cellphones. It’s changed the way everybody’s looking at this. Look at the millions of people marching around the world,” Biden added. The death of George Floyd sparked tremendous racial tensions in the United States and widespread […]

