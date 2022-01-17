The Swiss ski resort, Davos, will be the host of a convention where Oxfam hopes to spark debate / PHOTO: Associated Press ( Headline USA ) International activist organization Oxfam has called for governments to impose a “one-time” 99% tax on the world’s billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor. Oxfam stooges argue that because the number of super-rich have increased during the pandemic thanks to financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, and that they should support poor countries who have less money and access. Oxfam has released a report written to inform discussions at the upcoming World Economic Forum’s online gathering of political and business leaders. “The pandemic has been a billionaire bonanza,” Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said. “When governments did the rescue packages and pumped trillions into the economy and to financial markets in order to support the economy for all, what happened is a lot of it went into the pockets of the billionaires.” Bucher claims that development of vaccines has been “hoarded by the rich countries” seeking to protect pharmaceutical monopolies. Bucher seeks to claim the fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men—including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates—all of […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

