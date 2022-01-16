I wanted to turn your attention to a handful of premier art masterpieces that have appeared overnight in Washington, D.C.

The artwork is a brilliant Soviet-style mockery of Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci COVID Mania regime. And seeing it appear in downtown Washington, D.C., the home of America’s ruling class and unquestioning COVID compliance, is the perfect setting for these absolute gems.

Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours. All must comply! If you know the artist drop it in the replies! pic.twitter.com/nTe7sXWGwA — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

The first piece showcases an angry Joe Biden holding an OSHA-labeled mallet surrounded by the word “comply.” The second illustration, labeled, “good kids are compliant kids,” shows a handful of children in red masks looking up to an injection needle-surrounded Joe Biden. The third shows a sitting Joe Biden holding the coronavirus in his hand, with the caption, “Mandate! Segregate! Subjugate!” The last piece of artwork, “Trust The Scientism,” shows Anthony Fauci, dressed in clergy attire, possessing a giant hypodermic needle.

I particularly enjoy the Soviet propaganda style. It

Here are the four posters lined up together, courtesy of Leigh Wolf’s Twitter page:

Here’s all of them in one photo. pic.twitter.com/DSOHYcfP6V — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

A DC Karen noticed the artwork and started to rip down the posters.

ANNND some lady is already out here ripping down the “dangerous propaganda.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrEYHl4poq — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

She was filmed desecrating the artwork by Leigh Wolf, a comms and production professional who happens to be a former colleague of mine at CRTV/Blaze Media Wolf spotted the artwork and took photos of it before it was ripped down.

I reached out to Leigh and asked if he had any inside info about how the artwork ended up in Washington D.C. Wolf told me he has no idea who put them up. I’ll post an update if I can find the artist behind these magnificent creations.

