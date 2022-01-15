According to NPR , Quebec is about to impose a financial penalty against adult residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Why? Premier Francois Legault said not getting vaccinated leads to consequences for the health care system and not all Quebecers should pay for that. How much will the unvaccinated be expected to pay? Legault said the amount of the penalty hasn’t been decided, but will be ‘significant’. Presumably, that means something like ‘high enough to make people reconsider their selfish, anti-social behavior, but not so high that they can’t afford to pay it’. We can look to other countries, though, to get some idea of what ‘significant’ means. In Greece, those over 60 have until Jan. 16 to get their first jabs or be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they remain unvaccinated. Austria’s health minister announced last month the government plans to impose fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000) on people who flout a coronavirus vaccine mandate it aims to introduce in February for all residents age 14 and over. Meanwhile, out in California, Governor Newsom has indicated that he would like to see the legal framework that Texas has constructed to prevent abortions […]

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

