A woman who was working as a substitute teacher posted a video to social media alleging she was fired by school officials for not “identifying with” a student who “identifies as a cat” after she refused to meow back at the child in class. “Okay, okay. I’ve got to rant for a minute,” the teacher says in a short TikTok video . Just when I thought school couldn’t get any weirder, it did today.” “I’m a sub, and the most important we do is take roll, so the school gets paid. So, I’m looking at the seating chart as I’m going up and down the rows and marking who’s here and who’s not,” the TikTok user, who uses the screen name @crazynamebridgetmichael and has posted several videos in a school setting, continues in the clip posted about four days ago. “I get to the third row and I hear this ‘ meow !’ Uhhh, excuse me? Excuse me?” she narrates. “I start looking on the ground, through the fourth row—everything’s good. Go to the fifth row—everybody’s there. Then I hear ‘ meow !’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s up with that? Who’s doing it?’ And this little girl in the very front […]

