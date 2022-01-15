Reading Time: 2 minutes
WASHINGTON — After being dealt a massive blow to his mandatory vaccine agenda, Joe Biden and the rest of his regime are regrouping.
Biden expressed his disappointment in the Supreme Court ruling saying that his vaccine mandates had saved countless lives while they were in place. While the ruling prevents OSHA from mandating the vaccine on employers, the ruling leaves open the possibility of other mandates.
The White House said that there are no immediate plans to attempt another mandate, saying they would leave it to states and employers to put vaccination policies in place. This is where the Biden bully campaign comes into play.
The President has essentially scolded and belittled Americans who have chosen not to take a vaccine in recent weeks. He has acted as if Americans must be forced to submit to his will as a dictator, but that is not how our nation works.
The President is expected to ramp up his rhetoric and belittling tone in the coming weeks in attempts to pressure businesses and states into forcing mandates on Americans. But how far with those states and businesses go?The move to pressure states will no doubt work in Biden’s favor to a specific […]
Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com
