A young mum with cancer who considered ending her life at a Dignitas clinic has shared her inspiring story after receiving specialist treatment.
Estelle Wignall, 27, from Wigan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017 after experiencing symptoms for years.
Estelle said : “People said I was being a hypochondriac. Nobody took me seriously – but I just knew. It was an instinct”.
She was only 22 and, after she was finally diagnosed, doctors removed a tumour as well as her right ovary and Fallopian tube.
Estelle thought the whole thing was behind her. She got married in 2019 and the couple had their first child in 2020.
“I had only one ovary and so to conceive so quickly felt like a miracle”, Estelle recalls.“I didn’t have my regular checks because I was pregnant, and during the birth, the midwife actually noticed nodules on my cervix and I was referred for more tests, which came back clear”. Click Like if you are pro-life to like the LifeNews Facebook page! “I was actually planning a hysterectomy so that there was no chance the cancer could return”. “The first time I had cancer, I coped well”. However, before she was able to have a hysterectomy, she […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker