A young mum with cancer who considered ending her life at a Dignitas clinic has shared her inspiring story after receiving specialist treatment.

Estelle Wignall, 27, from Wigan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017 after experiencing symptoms for years.

Estelle said : “People said I was being a hypochondriac. Nobody took me seriously – but I just knew. It was an instinct”.

She was only 22 and, after she was finally diagnosed, doctors removed a tumour as well as her right ovary and Fallopian tube.

Estelle thought the whole thing was behind her. She got married in 2019 and the couple had their first child in 2020.

"I had only one ovary and so to conceive so quickly felt like a miracle", Estelle recalls."I didn't have my regular checks because I was pregnant, and during the birth, the midwife actually noticed nodules on my cervix and I was referred for more tests, which came back clear". "I was actually planning a hysterectomy so that there was no chance the cancer could return". "The first time I had cancer, I coped well". However, before she was able to have a hysterectomy, she […]