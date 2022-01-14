A snowfall closed state roads, disrupting travel and the supply chain. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images The state of Washington this month turned away local county officials who offered to help clear away snow because they might not be unvaccinated. After a “significant snowfall” in Kittitas County earlier this month around Jan. 5 and 6, county officials reached out to the Washington state transportation department on Tuesday offering to help clear the snow from state roadways. The snowfall had caused the closure of two major highways, Interstate 90 and HWY 97 for three days, disrupting travel and the supply chain into Kittitas County. Freight deliveries were delayed, and access to services was “significantly impacted,” Kittitas County officials said However, their help was rejected because Kittitas County does not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees, so there was a chance that some of the workers who came to help the state clear the snow could be unvaccinated. “Washington State informed Kittitas County they could not accept this assistance due to Kittitas County not mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for County employees. The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners is extremely disappointed with the States’ position to refuse assistance,” Kittitas County officials said in a […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5