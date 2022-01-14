As sensational and unusual as the allegations are, it’s perhaps highly revealing that the anonymous admin officials provide no evidence the Kremlin has plans for staging attacks […]

Here’s how an almost unbelievable Friday Bloomberg story begins, “The Biden administration believes Russian actors are preparing potential sabotage operations against their own forces and f abricating provocations in social media to justify an invasion into Ukraine , according to a U.S. official.” The claims based unnamed sources first appeared in CNN. Donbass conflict, sniper file. “As part of the plan, President Vladimir Putin’s government has prepositioned operatives trained in urban warfare and in using explosives , possibly to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s proxy forces in or near Ukraine, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive issue,” the report continues.

The Biden White House’s rhetoric on the Russia-Ukraine standoff is escalating to new unprecedented heights. After on Thursday stating the possibility of a Russian military invasion is “high” – according to national security advisor Jake Sullivan – on Friday administration officials followed by claiming that Moscow is currently planning “sabotage operations” and ‘false flags’ to be used as a casus belli for a Ukraine invasion.

