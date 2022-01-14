Elon Musk Visits Germany Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that Tesla merchandise can now be purchased with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin — causing the price of the digital coin to soar. Musk’s five-word tweet — “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin” — earned nearly 300,000 likes and drove the currency to surge by more than 20% before shedding some of its gains. At the time of this article’s publication, the price of Dogecoin rests at roughly $0.19. Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022 Indeed, Tesla’s merchandise store features several items available for purchase via Dogecoin — including a 200-Doge Cybertruck trucker hat, a 205-Doge Cybertruck beanie, and an 835-Doge “Giga Texas Belt Buckle.” Dogecoin — originally based on an internet meme — surged over 1,500% last February, attaining a total valuation exceeding $10 billion. Musk first tweeted about the satirical currency on February 4, proclaiming that “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto.” He was soon followed by celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg, who tweeted an image of “Snoop Doge.” Musk and his mother also spoke about Dogecoin during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in May. “I’m excited for my mother’s day gift. I just hope […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5