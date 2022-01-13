Tulsi Gabbard ran her presidential campaign against Joe Biden and the rest of the Democrat field by establishing she’s more willing to try to unite the country rather than bow to the radical progressives running her party today. It didn’t work out well for her politically, but her popularity has stayed relatively high even as she continues talking politics from outside the Beltway.

She hit Biden hard over his speech promoting the Democrats’ voter fraud legislation in Georgia. In fact, she hit him with the ultimate insult, saying that he’s even more divisive than the queen of party division, Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists. Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do divide us.”

Biden’s speech was clearly written by people who not only hate the nation, but who also don’t care what happens to their boss as long as they can use him to get their point across. It was a horrible look for Biden whose status in his own party is fading. Meanwhile, the nation is turning against his entire regime. Most of his policies have failed to stick, but the ones that have remained in place have been destructive.

Gabbard’s military background combined with her time on Capitol Hill give her a unique perspective regarding cooperation. In a time when reaching across the aisle is anathema, she maintained her willingness to follow her convictions even if they stood in contrast to what her fellow Democrats wanted. That’s not to say she was right; most of the policies she supported were watered down versions of the left’s favorite platforms, but at least we knew she believed in what she said.

The same cannot be said about Biden, Clinton, or the vast majority of Democrats in Washington DC today. They don’t actually believe their own rhetoric. They just believe it’s what they need to say in order to stay in good standing with the radicals who steer the party and in many ways, the whole nation.

If more Democrats were like Tulsi Gabbard, there would be more bipartisanship in government. Instead, Democrats continue to divide the nation as a way to maintain their own power.

