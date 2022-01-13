Crime in Los Angeles has turned the once-thriving city into a hellhole. It isn’t just the sharp rise in violent crimes that has citizens leaving in droves. It’s the property crime that generally goes unpunished by “woke” city officials and a district attorney’s office that is the pride and joy of George Soros.

CBS LA photojournalist John Schreiber went to investigate after hearing multiple reports on the police scanner of burglaries on trains. What he discovered was absolutely shocking.

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

If you are tracking your packages and seeing them marked as “delayed,” there’s a chance the delay is going to last a long time, as Schreiber discovered.

This opened package from @REI destined for Bainbridge Island, WA was taken off a train. Typing in the @UPS tracking # and it obviously lists it as “delayed.” We found lots of opened packages bound for the Northwest along this section of tracks. pic.twitter.com/dO82QoJhTT — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

In case anyone thinks this is just an accumulation of boxes that have been looted for a long time, Schreiber found out they last cleaned up the area last month.

Missing a package? Shipment delayed? Maybe your package is among the thousands we found discarded along the tracks. This is but one area thieves have targeted trains. We were told this area was just cleaned up 30 days ago so what you see is all within the last month. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/43002DPyZa — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

UPS made the mistake of chiming in on the debacle.

Unfortunately @UPS, it’s gonna take a lot more than a tracking number in this situation. https://t.co/KywL26jb45 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 14, 2022

This is what happens when Democrats run a city. There’s a reason criminals love voting for “compassionate” Democrats who are soft on crime. They know they get free rein to do whatever they please with no repercussions.

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5