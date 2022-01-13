The Supreme Court blocked the Biden-Harris regime’s attempt to mandate vaccines for businesses with 100 employees or more on Thursday, marking an extraordinary victory for medical freedom and sending shockwaves across the business world. It was a 6-3 decision.

But not everybody was protected by the ruling as medical personnel must still be forced into vaccine slavery. According to Just The News:

The court allowed a separate policy, that requires vaccinations for most health-care workers at facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding, to stand. The court’s majority was doubtful that the administration possesses the legal authority to impose a workplace vaccine mandate.

Doubts were spreading on social media that a ruling would come down today, but the late-afternoon announcement allowed room for discussion on Friday ahead of a three-day weekend.

Early reactions on Twitter were predictable with vaxx-nannies crying foul and calling for Joe Biden to pack the supreme court while freedom-loving Americans rejoiced.

Big win on #vaccinemandates! No Biden federal mandate for private companies. Happily #SCOTUS comes through 6-3. No big deal the Court allowed mandates for federally-funded health care centers. We’ll give them a crumb if we can have the rest of the cake — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 13, 2022

Did I call it or what? 6-3 enjoining the workplace mandate, but SCOTUS upholds CMS mandate. Great day for our client @realDailyWire, which our firm was honored to represent jointly w/@ADFLegal in the 6th Circuit and the Supreme Court. Workers able to choose for themselves. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 13, 2022

BREAKING: Trump's Supreme Court justices save the U.S. Constitution from Biden's China Virus power grab. #SCOTUS — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 13, 2022

SCOTUS leaves in place the healthcare mandate, as many predicted. I think this is the right decision, a huge win and will discuss with @josh_hammer today.https://t.co/32PbIq6hfe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 13, 2022

There is still plenty of work to be done as many companies have taken it upon themselves to mandate the jabs. But this ruling will prevent reluctant companies from being forced to comply with draconian measures.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5