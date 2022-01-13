The Ronald McDonald Houses of British Columbia and Yukon have announced that they will not allow anyone ages 5 and older who is unvaccinated inside the house, The Federalist reported .
“Beginning January 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying, or visiting our facilities… must show proof of full vaccination, in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMH BC in writing,” a letter from RMH British Columbia & Yukon Senior Director of Family Services Leslie Louie read.
The letter was sent nearly halfway through the month of January, giving unvaccinated families within the house very little time to make necessary decisions or other arrangements.
Austin and Lindsey Furgason are currently staying in the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver with their 4-year-old son, who is being treated for leukemia. They are unvaccinated, and will be kicked out at the end of the month.
In a Facebook video , Mr Furgason confronted a manager in the house demanding an explanation.
“What we’re doing is protecting the safety of everybody in the house,” a RMH worker told Furgason, contradicting findings that vaccinated people can indeed contract and spread […]
