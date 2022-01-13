Anthony Fauci is an easy target for those of us calling for the truth to come out about Covid-19, the vaccines, and governments’ increasingly draconian protocols surrounding the pandemic. He lies, gaslights, and deflects. Rinse. Repeat.

But a recent poll shows that he’s not the real problem. That’s a hard admission for me to make as I’ve gone after him with pretty much every truth-speaking bone in my body for months. Even as the vast majority of political pundits discussing the poll homed in on low trust numbers for Fauci, the CDC, corporate media, and the FDA, it was a different number that is making me rethink my attack strategy.

As Donald Trump Jr noted, the narrative is crumbling:

But there’s a problem. The narrative ISN’T crumbling, at least not from what we can see on the ground level. Cities and states are still pushing idiotic face mask requirements and lockdowns. Businesses are still imposing vaccine mandates even as we wait for the Supreme Court to tell us if they’re constitutional. Vaxx-nannies are still excommunicating friends and family. The narrative may be crumbling, but a whole lot of people apparently haven’t gotten the memo.

According to the poll, the least trusted source for information is news media at a mere 10.2%. That seems a bit high, but I guess there are people who still think they’re not being lied to on a daily basis by the “arbiters of truth.” Fauci came in at 30.8% trust, which sounds about right when we consider how many Faucist cult members have been among us for two years.

The CDC and FDA are at 49.8%. There’s still work to be done in exposing their lies because the American people generally glaze over when news about guidance from government agencies is brought up. Both the CDC and FDA have demonstrated failure after failure since the pandemic began. If more people were paying attention, their trust level would be down close to Fauci’s.

With so much lack of trust from the “authorities” on the issue, why are there not hundreds of thousands of people marching in protest against lockdowns and mandates all across the country? It’s the last statistic in the poll that reveals not only the reason for perpetual vaccine regimen adherence, but also the primary target we must address in our fight for the truth.

Doctors are still maintaining a relatively high level of trust at 63.2%. On one hand, this is very good news because between them, media, government agencies, and the little narcissist himself, our own doctors should be the people we trust the most for health advice. On the other hand, knowing the vast majority of them are either being manipulated or incentivized to push the jabs on behalf of Big Pharma makes this statistic extremely alarming.

It’s clear that doctors and other medical professionals need to be called out. We’ve hammered Fauci, CDC, FDA, and corporate media for nearly two years. Apparently, the efforts to expose their lies are starting to work. But not enough emphasis has been put on calling out the doctors who are doing the most harm by perpetuating vaccine falsehoods.

Does that mean vaccine-pushing doctors are the enemy? Not necessarily. Yes, some of them are willfully and aggressively pushing the vaccines because they either really believe in their efficacy or they’re getting their palms greased by Big Pharma. But a whole lot of them are being coerced into pushing vaccines out of fear for their careers. To stop this, we need to call out the various hospitals, medical boards, and medical associations who are applying the pressure and making the threats.

Here’s an example from an article by Olivia Cook from Natural News. It’s focused on Canada but this sort of activity is happening in the United States as well:

Regulator Needs to Be Regulated: Body That Disciplines Doctors in Ontario Oversteps Jurisdiction

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the body that regulates and disciplines doctors in the province, had initiated legal action with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Drs. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor, Mark Raymond Trozzi, Celeste Jean Thirlwell, Rochangne Kilian and Patrick Phillips.

CPSO said the interim orders were “issued under provisions of the Regulated Health Professions Act, which allow the regulator to impose restrictions or conditions on a member’s license if it believes the conduct at issue exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury.”

The Superior Court of Justice was asked by the medical regulator to issue orders compelling them to “fully cooperate with their investigation, including providing medical charts and patient information, allowing investigators to enter their offices and allowing them to copy necessary documents or remove them.”

According to CPSO, O’Connor refused to provide the documents requested by the investigators. O’Connor referred to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines as gene therapy experiments, and took the position that CPSO must advise if it knows the ingredients of the gene therapy experiments that are being administered to humanity “without informed consent.”

Michael Winwood, O’Connor’s lawyer, said: “There was no malpractice or incompetence involved and the doctor would fight the case in court.” A hearing was set for early January.

Kilian, an emergency room physician, was a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdown measures. CPSO claimed it had received information that Kilian provided medical exemptions through Enable Air, a website that facilitated the purchase of vaccination exemptions. Kilian said CPSO does not have jurisdiction to request patient lists and patient charts.

Egg House Media reported that Kilian resigned from her post because she knew that the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) and the Ontario health system were “practicing unethical behavior,” particularly the championing of COVID-19 vaccines that seemed to do more harm than good.

In a virtual meeting with Gary Sims, CEO for GBHS, and other key staff members, Kilian brought up the issue of “coercive mentality being imposed on people” to receive the COVID-19 shots that were technically still in clinical trials.

Kilian reminded Sims and the other GBHS key staff members that under the Tri-Council Policy Statement, “protocols concerning the health and safety of patients should still be observed even during a pandemic.” The Tri-Council Policy Statement is a set of guidelines established by the federal government of Canada regarding the ethical conduct of research involving humans and/or human biological materials.

She also reiterated that an emergency situation like the coronavirus pandemic, “does not warrant taking shortcuts” that could lead to the detriment of people who are relying on the GBHS for medical care and assistance. Kilian added that if these protocols are not appropriately observed, “the GBHS is patently condoning a violation of the Tri-Council Policy Statement.”

In October 2021, CPSO suspended Kilian’s medical license, stopping her from practicing medicine entirely, after previously barring her from issuing medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines.

In the case of Thirlwell, a sleep therapist based in North York, CPSO alleged that she threatened to resist the medical regulator’s investigators “physically by private security” if they attempt to obtain records from her office. She also stated that the CPSO “lacked jurisdiction to police medical exemptions.”

Trozzi, who practices in Bancroft, had earlier been ordered by CPSO to stop issuing medical exemptions in relation to COVID-19 vaccines, masks or tests. (Related: What’s next on the ABSURD COVIC-19 “medical” technology chopping block?)

He said the CPSO does not have a legal basis to request patient lists and charts, adding that “an Ontario doctor is free to provide medical exemptions relating to COVID-19 vaccinations as he or she sees fit.” In October last year, Trozzi was prohibited from issuing any COVID-related exemptions.

Phillips, a family doctor based in the rural community of Englehart, had been barred by the CPSO for allegedly spreading misinformation about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on his Twitter account, which has nearly 40,000 followers.

The CPSO said allegations of “incompetence and disgraceful, dishonorable conduct” against Phillips have been referred to its disciplinary tribunal. A hearing date has not been set.

Canadian doctors follow ethical standards rather than CPSO

The CPSO had previously urged doctors to be selective in issuing exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines. However, many doctors in Ontario chose to follow their profession’s ethical standards.

In December, civil and criminal litigator Paula Trattner told the Global and Mail reporter Carly Weeks that legal challenges can be expected to be brought forward by individuals who got fired for not complying with an employer’s vaccination mandate.

She noted that Canadian law “protects an individual’s freedom of religion or belief, subject to reasonable limits.” Paula and other legal experts say that in the context of a public health crisis, such “limits could include an employee’s request to refuse vaccination as that decision could put others at risk.”

VoterVoice posted an urgent campaign, calling on CPSO to stop harassing and intimidating the doctors, who “provided legitimate exemptions” from the COVID-19 vaccinations. The message also requested that they “not be subjected to any politically motivated investigations but instead, be allowed to practice medicine” in the province.

Watch the full video below about COVID-19 vaccination.

What Should We Do?

It’s time to start asking our doctors important questions. With trust in the powers-that-be clearly falling, we must assume individual doctors are the ones who are perpetuating the vaccine lies the most by lending their higher credibility to the false narrative.

Start by asking your doctors the right questions. Do they support mass vaccination? What do they think about an incessant booster regimen which is getting pushed today by Big Pharma? Are they concerned about their own career prospects if they were to speak out against mass vaccination? Do they believe in the efficacy of vaccinating children, young and health adults, or those who have developed natural immunity? What do they have to say about VAERS data and numerous reports of adverse reactions, including death, that pose a greater risk to children than Covid itself which has an astronomical recovery rate for kids under 20?

If your doctor does not answer these questions in a way that satisfies you, find a new doctor. Those who know the truth but are either being bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into spreading lies must be made to feel the pain for aiding the false narrative. As our readers are very well aware, the vaccines are neither safe nor effective. Why are they being pushed by trusted doctors onto children and others who take greater risks by getting jabbed than by avoiding them?

Generally, I respect and appreciate doctors. The war we fight is not against them but against those who are driving the agenda. With that said, doctors who are actively, aggressively, and willfully pushing that agenda cannot be trusted. It’s time to make the distinction and give our medical business to doctors who are not swayed by Big Pharma profits.

Image by Cico Zeljko from Pixabay.

