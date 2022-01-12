Former President Donald J. Trump blasted politicians – apparently including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – as “gutless” for refusing to reveal whether or not they received a COVID-19 booster dose. While once again lauding the Big Pharma vaccines in an interview with One America News Network (OANN), Trump did not mention the Florida Governor by name, though DeSantis is perhaps the most high profile politician in the country coming under media fire for refusing to disclose his vaccination status. “I watched a couple of politicians being interviewed, and one of the questions was did you get the booster because they had the vaccine,” explained the former president. “The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it because they’re gutless. You’ve got to say it. Whether you had it or not, say it,” he added before defending COVID-19 vaccines for saving “tens of millions of lives.” TRUMP says “I’ve had the booster,” and says he’s seen politicians asked the same, but dodge. “The answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it. Because they’re gutless… Whether you had it or not. Say it.” “The vaccine has saved tens of millions of people throughout the world.” pic.twitter.com/LgFHT6l180 “I’ve had absolutely no […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vpt6e0/?pub=1wxk5