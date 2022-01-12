<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s an odd disconnect among many who are opposed to the Covid-19 “vaccines.” We generally pan the experimental drugs for a wide variety of reasons ranging from the clear health risks and lack of efficacy all the way to many conspiracy theories that the jabs are just tools for depopulation. Some are opposed for religious reasons. Others are opposed out of pure distrust of Big Pharma and their lap dogs in government.

Whatever the reason someone has for being a “vaccine skeptic,” there are many who then go and embrace the monoclonal antibodies being offered as a safe and effective treatment for Covid-19. This is where the disconnect comes into play because many of the characteristics that make people skeptical of the vaccines are present in the “safe and effective” monoclonal antibodies.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Dr. Carrie Madej. It was actually quite challenging to isolate an individual topic to highlight in this article because she drops multiple bombshells in the hour-long interview. I chose the monoclonal antibodies topic because it may be the most pressing for those who are currently experiencing or may soon be experiencing the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

“Even in the freedom movement, the ‘anti-vaxxers,’ people are against getting these injections or genetic modification devices, really, but then I see those same people run to get the monoclonal antibodies and I think, ‘Oh, you just have no idea,'” she said.

“First of all, they’re brand new, they’re experimental, they have very little research on them, okay,” she continued. “You’re putting something in your body that we don’t have research on. However, we know something about it.

“So, these are called a cocktail. So, what that is, they’re taking antibodies from three sources. One is just a ‘human source.’ What does that mean? Is it somebody from the street? I mean, what is that? Do we know if they’re purified? We don’t know. Okay, that’s one.

“Number two, they’re using aborted fetal cells. When they say they’re not, they’re lying. They’re using a play on words. They’re using the HEK line, the human embryotic kidney cell line. It’s 293. What that means is it took 293 … living babies that were born. So they aborted them alive. They’re still living with their heart beating. Then they take them to a cold lab and then they kill them there.

“It took 293 of them to get that cell line. So what they do is they make those lines cancerous so they never stop dividing. They don’t want to tell you they’re putting cancer cells from an aborted fetus in you so they’re going to tell you that it’s ‘immortalized’ — isn’t that a nice word. Then they tell you they’re cloned. That’s what it means. You’re taking in an aborted fetus that was killed in a lab and then you had a cancerous cell line from it that’s being injected inside of you. Okay, so you’ve got two sources.

“Now, the third one is from a human and a mouse genome pushed together inside of a mouse, and the mouse spits out a human kind of an antibody but from a mouse. So this is something called a chimera. A chimera is two creatures pushed together and they’re going to be spitting out an antibody.

“Now, you have to understand, all the genetic material that a human body takes up, whether we eat it, whether we inhale it, we become injected with it… our bodies are amazing. It takes up genetic material to analyze it, sometimes incorporate it inside our genome. It’s called epigenetics.”

Even at this point of the interview, I was having concerns about the monoclonal antibodies based on the information I was hearing. But it was during the next portion of Dr. Madej’s answer that I became truly shocked.

“There’s a problem also with the human-mouse antibody cell line,” she continued. “It has a trade name called VelocImmune. So, I knew this, I recognized this from years ago when I had a very big practice here in Georgia. I took different cases, complicated, and of course I got cancer patients. Well, many of them were breast cancer patients that were put on a newer chemotherapy agent immunotherapy.

“And they use this same mouse-human line. It’s called VelocImmune, okay. So they took that line and they put this in this chemo-agent. At first, the people looked great. These women were doing wonderfully. ‘I feel good. My tumor shrank.’

“And then what happened within one to three years? Sometimes five but usually one to three years there was an allergic reaction, they called it, and a woman would come back loaded with cancer. All the organs looked like they had melted together. I couldn’t, nor could the radiologist, tell one organ from another. So, it was a fulminant, terrible reaction. This was a failure.

“They’re going to use the same mouse line on people right now. This is horrifying because, although people are only getting one or two of these doses, not many, this can’t be good.”

No, it definitely cannot be good.

As a journalist, it behooves me to always get a second opinion, so I asked some of my sources to verify Dr. Madej’s claims. They checked out with flying colors. In fact, the HEK293T cell line she referred to was also used to develop the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Stories I read about the cell line on corporate media sites went out of their way to say they definitely did not come from aborted fetal cells even as they admitted that they originated from “donated” fetal cells. It was actually comical seeing the “play on words” Dr. Madej had mentioned in action.

The interview continued to reveal other extremely important information. We even had opportunities to talk about the Bible, a refreshing shift from my normal interviews with other doctors. It was one of my most enjoyable interviews, which is probably why it lasted the full hour.

As I’ve said many times, my preferred regimen is exercise, healthy eating, sunlight, and Dr. Zelenko’s Z-Stack protocol (use promo code “Freedom” for a discount, in case you want to join me in taking the nutraceuticals). While we didn’t discuss the nutraceuticals specifically, Dr. Madej was all onboard with everything else we’re doing to improve our immunity.

It isn’t often I tell people that they NEED to watch a particular interview, but this is clearly one of those rare instances. Dr. Madej’s advice may be life-saving for many.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.