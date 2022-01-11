“Who is Ray Epps?” Senator Ted Cruz asked Executive Assistant Director for the FBI’s National Security Branch Jill Sanborn during Senate hearings today.

It wasn’t the only important question he asked. He wanted to know about the FBI’s involvement in the January 6 protests, specifically inquiring about whether or not they actively participated in encouraging violence. Mountains of evidence have come out in recent months that the “insurrection” was actually a false flag attack intended to discredit the MAGA movement and implicate President Trump.

Senator Cruz was slammed by conservatives last week after labeling the January 6 mostly peaceful protesters as “terrorists.” Reactions to today’s hearing have been mixed, though most seem to have at least partially forgiven Cruz for his huge mistake. Here’s the video. Do you believe he has redeemed himself?

Senator @tedcruz's Full Questioning Of The FBI At Senate Judiciary Hearing Today About Whether There Were FBI Informants Present On January 6th And Ray Epps "How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?" "Who is Ray Epps?" pic.twitter.com/Haufq3kym2 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

According to Tristan Justice at The Federalist:

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz asked the Executive Assistant Director for the FBI’s National Security Branch Jill Sanborn.

“I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn said.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6, yes or no?” Cruz pressed.

“I can’t answer that,” Sanborn said, despite The New York Times revealing in September the presence of federal agents within the crowd that stormed the Capitol. Earlier this month, Newsweek revealed in a blockbuster story the presence of secret commandos with “shoot-to-kill” authority.

“Did any FBI agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz followed up.

“I can’t answer that,” Sanborn repeated.

“Did any FBI agents or FBI informants actively encourage and incite crimes of violence on Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“I can’t answer that,” Sanborn said for a third time.

Cruz went on to ask the agency executive about Ray Epps, a suspect captured on tape encouraging people to enter the Capitol who disappeared without explanation from the FBI’s Capitol Violence Most Wanted List last summer, according to an October report from Revolver.

Ray Epps seems to be at the center of this false flag attack, either as a public scapegoat for the Deep State or as conspicuous and idiotic example of what the Deep State believes works. Either way, it did have at least some of the desired result as many Americans still believe it was Trump and not the Deep State or their friends in Antifa who provoked entry into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

This is the Ted Cruz that his supporters have come to appreciate. He’ll need to bring this version of himself to every event going forward if he has any chance of reversing the damage he did when he called us “terrorists.”

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..