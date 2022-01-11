Better late than never. Republican leaders in two powerful House committees sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding that Anthony Fauci answer questions under oath regarding his knowledge and cover-up of information regarding the Wuhan lab leak and the gain-of-function research used to create Covid-19.

Representatives Jim Jordan and James Comer sent the letter this morning, adding another scandal to the growing list for Fauci.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We've released never before seen emails showing Dr. Fauci may have concealed information about #COVID19 originating from the Wuhan lab & intentionally downplayed the lab leak theory. @RepJamesComer & @Jim_Jordan want Fauci under oath. Time for answers. 1/2👇 pic.twitter.com/p8aIBJ3nom — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) January 11, 2022

The letter begins by laying out the facts and some of the questions:

We write to request a transcribed interview of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Excerpts of emails we are making public today (see enclosed Appendix I) reveal that Dr. Fauci was warned of two things: (1) the potential that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute Virology (WIV) and (2) the possibility that the virus was intentionally genetically manipulated. It is imperative we investigate if this information was conveyed to the rest of the government and whether this information would have changed the U.S. response to the pandemic.

Despite Dr. Fauci claiming otherwise on multiple occasions, he was, in fact, aware of the monetary relationship between NIAID, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), EcoHealth Alliance Inc. (EcoHealth), and the WIV by January 27, 2020. Dr. Fauci also knew that NIAID worked with EcoHealth to craft a grant policy to sidestep the gain-of-function moratorium at the time. This new policy, designed by EcoHealth and agreed to by NIAID, allowed EcoHealth to complete dangerous experiments on novel bat coronaviruses—with very little oversight—that would have otherwise been blocked by the moratorium. In January 2020, Dr. Fauci was also aware that EcoHealth was not in compliance with the terms of its grant that funded the WIV. EcoHealth was required to submit an annual progress report to NIAID by September 30, 2019, and had not yet done so. The Committee subsequently learned that EcoHealth failed to submit these reports presumably to hide a gain-of-function experiment conducted on infectious and potentially lethal novel bat coronaviruses.

By January 27, 2020, Dr. Fauci knew NIAID had funded EcoHealth, the WIV was a subgrantee of EcoHealth, and EcoHealth was not in compliance with its grant reporting, in particular a grant that NIAID knew had gain-of-function potential on novel bat coronaviruses. It is unclear if Dr. Fauci reported any of these issues to his superiors. We need to know the entirety of what Dr. Fauci knew and when he knew it.

On February 1, 2020, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19.7 It was on this conference call that Drs. Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from the WIV and, further, may have been intentionally genetically manipulated. Again, it is unclear if either Dr. Fauci or Dr. Collins ever passed these warnings along to other government officials or if they simply ignored them.

Only three days later, on February 4, 2020, four participants of the conference call authored a paper entitled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” and sent a draft to Drs. Fauci and Collins. Prior to final publication in Nature Medicine, the paper was sent to Dr. Fauci for editing and approval. It is unclear what, if any, new evidence was presented or if the underlying science changed in that short period of time, but after speaking with Drs. Fauci and Collins, the authors abandoned their belief COVID-19 was the result of a laboratory leak. It is also unclear if Drs. Fauci or Collins edited the paper prior to publication.

According to Jordan Boyd at The Federalist:

The emails indicate that Fauci, along with National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, knew as early as Feb. 1, 2020, that “COVID-19 may have leaked from the WIV and, further, may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.”

“I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario where you get from the bat virus or one very similar to it to nCoV where you insert exactly 4 amino acids 12 nucleotide that all have to be added at the exact same time to gain this function– that and you don’t change any other amino acid in S2? I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature,” one of the scientists noted in an email with Fauci and Collins.

“Again, it is unclear if either Dr. Fauci or Dr. Collins ever passed these warnings along to other government officials or if they simply ignored them,” the letter states.

The 11 scientists on the call when Fauci and Collins first heard of a potential lab leak quickly penned a paper detailing what they believed to be the origins of the virus but, after review by the health bureaucrats, “abandoned their belief COVID-19 was the result of a laboratory leak.”

It is becoming increasingly clear that Anthony Fauci has been recommending Covid-19 actions that have everything to do with covering his crimes and nothing to do with saving American lives. This latest scandal should be enough to finally sink him, but then again we’ve been seeing such scandals for months with no actions taken.

