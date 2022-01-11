Some have asked why we haven’t posted many stories today. The reason is because we were moving our email newsletter to a new home on Substack. Here are the details…

I’d love to be that guy that was always ahead of the curve. Sometimes I am. We first highlighted the potential for Dominion Voting Systems to have helped steal the 2020 election with an article on November 6, days before any other conservative outlet even mentioned the word “Dominion.”

But for every scoop, I get scooped a dozen times. For every victory, I suffer many defeats. That’s part of being human, especially in the post-truth society in which we find ourselves today.

I’m late to the game on Substack, which is unfortunate because I was one of the early adopters a couple of years ago. Sadly, I inexplicably no longer have access to the email that I used to build that account, so I’m starting fresh today.

With my many web properties, there was never a need to put my writing on Substack. As much as I appreciate their adherence to freedom of speech and freedom of thought, I’ve always felt it’s best to own a property rather than “rent” space from someone.

That notion changed after getting booted by my THIRD email provider. And that’s not even counting the two that declined me before I even got started. I have a tendency to say things the powers-that-be don’t want said, whether it’s about voter fraud or vaccines, climate change or Cultural Marxism, I do not shy away from a topic just because Big Tech makes threats.

My stubborn attitude was defeated by the bans. It became too annoying to keep switching from one provider to another. It also became unfair to my email newsletter subscribers to keep moving them as well. So, here we are. I’m moving the daily newsletter to Substack in an effort to HOPEFULLY never have to move everything ever again.

The daily newsletter will always be free. I may have premium content in the future, but for now I’m perfectly happy posting links to the information American patriots need to read or hear.

God Bless America, and thank you for following me here.

jdr

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn