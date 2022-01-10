Back in 2018, The Organic Prepper posted a piece on how to make your own Faraday cage – a device to protect sensitive electronics from the damage caused by an EMP. We’ve made a recent discovery due to that article while compiling our USB Archive.

Within that piece, we posted a link to President Trump’s May 2018 Executive Order 13800 titled “Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure.”

This executive order was one of the first actionable steps the American people have really seen our government take in order to protect the nation against the effects of an electromagnetic pulse. EMP, while it has increased its number of students thanks to the likes of William Forstchen, still is not a word that many (if not most) Americans are cognizant of.

Is it because of this that we haven’t seen this be more of a talking point within the MSM?

Now, consider the following:

We know that within one year of an EMP attack on US soil, 90% of Americans would be dead due to starvation, thirst, disease, accidents, fire, and violence. The 2009 EMP Commission Report confirmed this.

We know that General Chi Haotian, former defense minister of China, has stated America needs to be “cleaned up.” He was referring to mass American death. I highly recommend reading the entire original speech.

We know that Chinese container ships mysteriously “went dark” last month. Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals are typically broadcast out from every ship to aid in traffic control/rescues/etc. In December 2021, there was a mysterious 85% drop in AIS signals from Chinese container ships.

We know that China has developed EMP-strike capability via disguised container ships. We also know that there are fears these weapons could be used against the US.

We also know that this is a valid threat potential, as in July 2013, a North Korean freighter was found in the Gulf of Mexico with missiles in its hold easily capable of being fitted with EMP-strike capability. To come to a better understanding of how valid a threat potential this is, I recommend reading the above-linked PDF in full.

We know that we have a serious cargo ship problem backed up off of our coasts. Cargo ships are waiting their turn to finally come into port. This has been going on for months now as the sight of container ships milling off the coast in large quantities has become commonplace.

We know that China has recently urged its citizens to begin stockpiling food for this winter. Allegedly, this was due to supply chain issues.

We know that China has recently accumulated more than half of the world’s grain supply.

A recent book release stated that one of America’s top generals recently had men only take orders from him rather than to follow orders from the then President Trump, and that this very same general also called a Chinese general to state he would warn China ahead of time if he felt America was going to attack China.

We know that China is practicing taking down the first American ships outfitted against nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare.

We know that the US Marine Corps has recently changed their training plans so that Marine units can operate with zero logistical support whatsoever. In short, this is training for how to operate behind enemy lines with no incoming food, ammo, water, gear – anything.

We know that the US Army, Air Force, and Navy have recently started a crash course on learning how to navigate without GPS capability.

We know that Japan recently warned the US of an impending attack by China against Americans.

Is this all just coincidence?

All that being said (and we could easily cover much more), it feels as if an EMP attack against America is a very valid threat, does it not? Perhaps these are all nothing more than a collection of EMP-related coincidences?

And here’s where things get interesting…

Remember that link to Trump’s Executive Order we mentioned above? EO 13800? The EO that was specifically designed to help protect Americans against the threat of an EMP?

EO 13800 has been removed.

You can no longer find the link on WhiteHouse.gov, where it has sat for years. Check for yourself.

What happened here? Why was the link removed? Was that particular EO rescinded? If so, why? With all of the very blatant threats of an EMP attack against US soil, why would now be the time to retract an EO used to protect against an EMP?

Keep in mind that the host of other executive orders are still available for one’s perusal on the site. It’s not as if all of them has been taken down. Just EO 13800 “Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure.” Surely, even to the current administration, this particular executive order is inoffensive and nonpartisan, and overall, good for the American people.

To read the original EO 13800, check this link here.

What gives? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Image by Trump White House Archives via Flickr, Public Domain. Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.

