Senator Ted Cruz made a terrible mistake by calling the January 6 mostly peaceful protest a “terrorist attack.” He knew he made a mistake by the time he left his Senate committee hearing and checked social media. His phone was likely blowing up with friends asking what he was thinking. Then, he made it worse by trying to explain it all away the next night on Tucker Carlson’s show. Instead of explaining it away, he had the most popular host in America call him a liar to his face.

It was calculated, and his calculations were apparently off. Or were they? On this episode of The J.D. Rucker Political Report, I dove into the issue and why I believe he not only intended to say what he said, but that he was prompted to do so by nefarious forces working against America’s best interest.

First, let’s get something out of the way immediately. Ted Cruz is the most precise politician of the modern era. He doesn’t say anything in prepared statements without knowing exactly what he intends to convey, and even in off-the-cuff remarks he pulls from a vast internal library of practiced talking points. This was a Senate committee hearing about how to prevent another January 6 event from happening, so we know that this was prepared.

Some have speculated about what he was trying to accomplish. I don’t think he was trying to accomplish anything for himself, at least not by saying what he said. Instead, I believe he was either bribed (likely) or blackmailed into doing the bidding of the Republican Establishment, and more specifically the GOPe mega-donors who support RINOs and hate President Trump.

By “bribed,” I’m not saying he was paid off. He was bribed with the promise that if he invokes the word “terrorist” and steers the conversation the way they want it steered, then they would back him for the 2024 presidential nomination after they get Trump out of the way. What they didn’t tell him, or at least what he didn’t expect, is that he essentially ended any hope of being the nominee in the foreseeable future by causing such a stir with his words.

It’s conspicuous that he said it twice. I think that was a prerequisite of the demands made of him. They needed to get one of the most conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill to echo the “bipartisan” talking point that January 6 was really, really bad. That will go along with others pointing the finger at Trump for all of it occurring. They want him out of the way and they used Ted Cruz to try to make it happen.

In the second half of the show, I dove into The Liberty Daily and some of the outstanding sources we use to populate the conservative alternative to Drudge Report. Some of them you’ll know, others you will hopefully find as new to you.

We have a hard enough time fighting the leftists. The GOPe in the mushy middle is another force trying to prevent American from being great again, and Ted Cruz is now embroiled in their machinations.

