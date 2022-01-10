Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told the January 6 panel to pound sand after they asked him to provide information about his communications with Trump about the Jan. 6 Capitol protest.

Rep. Jordan formally responded to the January 6 panel in a letter to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson.

“This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms,” Jordan wrote to Thompson.

“As you well know, I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose,” he added.

“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail,” Thompson wroteMr. Jordan argued that he speaks to President Trump all the time so it is not unusual that he spoke to Trump on January 6.Jordan is correct. The January 6 panel is totally illegitimate.One problem for the panel is that there is no ranking member.Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of […]