<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are certain doctors who are blowing the whistle on the ways our government has handled Covid-19. It seems that the only advice coming out of DC or otherwise is to get vaccinated. Any treatments or preventative measures are either ignored or outright discouraged. Everyone remembers the false notion that Ivermectin is just a “horse dewormer” despite the fact that it has been used by humans since long before Covid-19 ever existed.

One doctor who is spreading the truth is Dr. Peter McCullough. He has been censored and attacked for doing so. He has taken considerable losses for his adherence to the truth, but he persists. I was blessed to have him on my show. Among many other important topics, he discussed the six things everyone should have on hand as Omicron spreads.

As a very clear disclaimer, we are NOT recommending the following nutraceuticals as “treatments” for Covid-19. You’ll need to consult your doctor for that. But all of these have demonstrated efficacy in fighting or preventing the disease, particularly Omicron. It would also behoove us all for me to mention that four of the six items listed by Dr. McCullough are available through Dr. Zev Zelenko’s Z-Stack protocol. Use promo code “Freedom” if you do decide to purchase it. I take it daily myself.

With that said, here is what Dr. McCullough had to say about the six things to keep in your medical toolbox:

“If there was six things in the over-the-counter toolbox, I would put in there that Povidone Iodine. That’s about $5 if you buy it online. And then after that it would be Zinc, 50 mg a day. Vitamin D, 5,000 IUs a day, increased to 20,000 a day during active treatment. Vitamin C, 3,000 mg a day, active treatment. And then Quercetin, 500 mg a day for prevention, 500 mg per day for active treatment. And then one last one, which is over-the-counter antacid/antihistamine which actually reduces viral replication and that’s Famotidine or Pepcid, but at a high dose, 80 mg a day active treatment.

“So that over-the-counter list, if there was a shopping list if people were going to, in a sense, ‘brace themselves’ for Omicron, which it looks like it’s going to hit everybody.”

He then went on to describe the prescription drugs that many are taking to treat Covid-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, among others.

This intriguing interview is a must-listen for anyone who wants to know how things are going with Omicron and what to expect in the future.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn