Catholic priest Fr. Frank Unterhalt believes the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is part of a grand plan to bring about the “Great Reset,” which will usher into power the New World Order.

According to Unterhalt, using a pandemic to usher in a tyrannical world government has been planned since 2010. In May of that year, the Rockefeller Foundation created a scenario called “Lock Step.”

One of the documents detailing the Lock Step program is titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” It envisions a world that would be ruled by a government using “tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership” during a fictional pandemic response.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s proposed responses to the pandemic closely resemble the extreme ones adopted by the Chinese government. (Related: The New World Order we were warned was coming is now here and America will never be the same – medical martial law, empty shelves, radical socialism and more.)

Other institutions hosted events throughout 2010 preparing for a future pandemic. In 2017, members of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS), with funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, authored a short book examining a future “wartime scenario” involving how the global population could be “controlled and monitored” during a pandemic.

In 2018, the JHCHS hosted another pandemic exercise called “Clade X.” The primary recommendation of this exercise was to produce new “vaccines” and drugs to combat the pandemic within months. This is significantly less than the usual time it takes to properly create new medications.

In Oct. 2019, just months before China confirmed the first “official” cases of COVID-19, the JHCHS, along with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted a meeting called “Event 201.” The stated goal was to simulate what a pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus would look like.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be used to control people and solve overpopulation

One of the key promoters of the Great Reset is Bill Gates, who Unterhalt describes as “a eugenicist, abortion activist and advocate of drastic population reduction.” Gates is also a key promoter of global vaccination programs to respond to pandemics.

In this regard, some of the world’s largest corporations and governments played key roles in rushing the creation of “gene-based” vaccines, namely Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

These vaccines have proven to be very dangerous. VigiAccess, the World Health Organization‘s database, has reported receiving nearly three million reports of adverse drug reactions related to the COVID-19 vaccines listed above. In comparison, the common tetanus vaccine, which has been administered globally since 1968, only has 15,000 reports of adverse reactions.

Data from all over the world proves that the COVID-19 vaccines, not the coronavirus itself, are responsible for the global health disaster.

In Japan, the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare recently admitted that the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are causing an alarming number of heart complications, especially among younger men.

In the United Kingdom, the Evening Standard newspaper reported that as many as 300,000 British citizens were suddenly experiencing heart-related illnesses, including cardiac arrest. Rather than attribute it to the vaccines, medical experts in the U.K. claim it is due to “post-pandemic stress disorder.”

Other health experts all over the world are witnessing a surge of heart complications among young people – especially young men – who have just gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. These same heart issues are also being seen among middle-aged and older adults.

“All over America, and all over the world, cardiac arrest, heart inflammation and heart attack deaths are exploding,” wrote conservative columnist Wayne Allyn Root for Townhall. “Young athletes are dropping right on the field; star soccer players in Europe are dropping dead in the middle of games; referees, coaches and even fans in the stands are having cardiac emergencies… What do all these victims have in common? They’ve all been vaccinated.”

Root’s sources report that tens of thousands of Americans have been hospitalized or have otherwise experienced crippling injuries and permanent disabilities due to the COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths are yet to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Now you know why hospital ERs and ICUs are overwhelmed with people who are seriously ill,” wrote Root. “So, my question is, shouldn’t someone be investigating this escalating health disaster? Shouldn’t someone in the media be reporting on this unimaginable tragedy? Shouldn’t politicians be protecting us? One thing I know: Something very bad and very evil is happening.”

This data makes it clear that operatives of the New World Order are using the deadly COVID-19 vaccines to curtail overpopulation.

Watch this video of virologist, immunologist and inventor of the mRNA vaccine Dr. Robert Malone talking about information warfare, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Reset.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com. Learn more about the connections between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Reset by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Big Pharma's Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an "anti-vaxxer" article, per se. It's a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma's influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What's even worse is the fact that Big Pharma's greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We'll tackle that later. First, let's look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it's important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that's at play. Let's start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There's definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it's Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the "experts" at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it's the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that's not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That's not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That's the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 "vaccines."