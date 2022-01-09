Image via 123RF In Brief
The Facts: Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he believes mandatory vaccinations will happen in Canada.
He stated that it’s a conversation that needs to be had and discussed and considered among all provinces in the country.
Reflect On: Why would you mandate vaccines with all of the injuries being reported?
Why would you mandate vaccines when they don’t stop the transmission of the virus?
Hospitals have been struggling well before COVID. What’s going on here? Pause – set your Pulse… Take a breath. Release the tension in your body. Place attention on your physical heart. Breathe slowly into the area for 60 seconds, focusing on feeling a sense of ease. Click here to learn why we suggest this.Canadian Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos stated Friday that some Canadian provinces might look to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He stated his belief saying it is a conversation that has to happen, and will most likely happen in the future as unvaccinated patients continue to put a strain on hospitals. It’s being considered, but it’s not policy and if it does become policy it probably won’t be for some time. No […]
