Reading Time: 3 minutes
Charlotte, NC — “What is to come of modern man? Human problems, fears, lack of courage and conviction, desire to escape responsibility, indifference, and reliance on others instead of self, have caused not only a lessening of intellect, but also have exposed the underbelly of the miserable modern human animal. The four most evident characteristics of modern man are weakness, ignorance, dependency, and fear, and all of these traits can lead only to an empty life of servitude.”— Gary Barnett
The phrase “mass formation psychosis” saw a huge increases in online searches, enough of an increase to lead Google to manipulate its algorithms to control search results .
The increase in popularity of folks wanting to learn about the psychotic world we live under the COVID-19 dictatorship was sparked by Dr. Robert Malone’s recent interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast when he discussed “mass formation psychosis,” a tool that governments have admitted they are using to control society .
Malone wrote about this collectivist nightmare in a Dec. 9 Substack post :
“What one observes with the mass hypnosis is that a large fraction of the population is completely unable to process new scientific data and facts demonstrating that they […]
Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker