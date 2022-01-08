The full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County discovered evidence of illegal activity and 700,000 potential ballot discrepancies.
All evidence was presented to the public and delivered to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on September 24, 2021.
He has since opened a criminal investigation into the 2020 Election. Arizona is expecting the results of this months-long investigation any day now.
On Wednesday, Maricopa County released a 93-page report and held a four-hour-long special meeting, where they attempted to discredit the claims of Arizona Senate auditors.
Maricopa County finally admits that illegal ballots were cast through double voting and double-counting of ballots in their report. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann responded to the County yesterday, saying that she looks forward to hearing from the Arizona Attorney General on the results of his criminal investigation. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann Responds To Maricopa County’s Audit Review: “Looking Forward To Hearing From The Attorney General On The Results Of His Investigation.” Additionally, Maricopa County has still not given a credible rebuttal to the hundreds of thousands of […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
