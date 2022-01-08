When a progressive loses on Politifact, they’ve lost completely. That’s where intellectually challenged Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is right now as conservatives pile on the ridicule and leftists distance themselves from her lack of knowledge regarding Covid-19.

Here’s just a small sampling of the disinformation she shared during Friday’s Supreme Court oral arguments over the OSHA vaccine mandates, as reported by Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit:

During oral arguments on Friday, Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely claimed that over 100,000 children are in serious condition because of Covid. “Many are on ventilators,” Sotomayor said.

Here is Justice Sotomayor saying that "hospitals are almost all full capacity" and there are "over 100,000 children" hospitalized with covid "many on ventilators. None of those things are true. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/MqWEL2UvJg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

This is a lie. The CDC on Friday said 4 in 100,000 children admitted to hospitals are infected with Covid.

The responses have been priceless all day:

I'd really like to know which media outlets Sonia Sotomayor consumes that misled her to believe these wildly false claims about children now hospitalized and intubated due to COVID. The likely culprits are obvious, but confirmation would be great. She was presumably prepared: https://t.co/cToloyuBaK — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2022

New #FactChecker –> Sotomayor’s false claim that ‘over 100,000’ children are in "serious condition’ with covid https://t.co/wK5VRZnqvd — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 8, 2022

The crucial takeaway from Justice Sotomayor’s covid misinformation is not one of covid hypocrisy but covid fanaticism: she, like others swept up in mandate monomania, has evidently come to believe the most drastic falsehoods with the utmost conviction. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 8, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor gets FOUR Pinocchio in the fact check for her “wildly incorrect” COVID stats. 👇 https://t.co/sTW17Laiy0 — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) January 8, 2022

I still can't get over how bad Sotomayor's COVID comments were. In a country with fewer than 1 million hospital beds she thought 100,000 of them were occupied by severely ill COVID children? — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 8, 2022

Justice Sotomayor

The new poster child for COVID-19 disinformation 👇 pic.twitter.com/jZfOjenOPS — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 8, 2022

It is profoundly disrespectful to the country for SCOTUS Justices to be this woefully ill-informed on the most important issue of the moment. Sotomayor, Kagan & Breyer deserve every bit of our scorn. They failed to do even basic due diligence. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) January 8, 2022

RT if you agree Sotomayor should be removed from the Supreme Court for lying. — Gunther Eagleman L.E.O. Retired (@GuntherEagleman) January 8, 2022

Sotomayor is, from the Left’s point of view, the ideal #SCOTUS justice: she’s indifferent to the text of the Constitution, unfettered by facts, a militant activist who has no qualms about twisting and bending the law to achieve the ideological result — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 8, 2022

Justice Sotomayor just made Joe Rogan look like a Nobel Laureate on COVID. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) January 8, 2022

If left uncorrected, Judge Sotomayor's wildly inaccurate statement about children and Covid will undermine public confidence in the integrity and diligence of the Court. The Supreme Court, or Justice Sotomayor herself, should issue an immediate correction. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2022

That last point by Tom Fitton is an extremely important one. If the Supreme Court is being asked to decide about the fate of our freedoms against medical tyranny, what faith can we have when among them is legitimately unintelligent Sonia Sotomayor?

