There is growing outrage within evangelical Christian circles over Focus on the Family’s looming decision to obey OSHA’s China Virus mandates should the Supreme Court fail to overturn the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional regulations.

It hasn’t happened, yet — but many are gravely concerned.

Television station KRDO obtained an email from an employee purportedly sent to Focus workers by Jim Daly, the president of the Christian ministry.

If they fail to comply the ministry could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines, the television station reported. That news infuriated staffers and donors. Dr. James Dobson would never have taken a knee to the federal government. #focusonthefamily — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 8, 2022 “Many employees have begun organizing against Focus’ desire to comply with the mandates, and donors are already threatening to pull funding,” the email from the employee read.

The Epoch Times reported that staffers who do not confirm they’ve been vaccinated by Jan. 10 must wear a mask at work. They must start getting tested on Feb. 9, he […]