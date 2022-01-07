It was going to happen, folks. It was only a matter of time before the trans-species crowd—not to be confused with the furries —decided it was safe to come out and join the party. — Libs of Tik Tok (@Libs of Tik Tok) 1640723686 We are only days into 2022, and I already don’t think it can get any weirder. Two guys with dog masks and tails, barking at a real dog, being led around on a leash by another dude. I don’t know what kind of perverted game this is, but it shouldn’t be played in public. Period. And though this might at first glance strike you as something lonely weirdo leftists do because they can’t find a girlfriend or something, well, think again folks! — Libs of Tik Tok (@Libs of Tik Tok) 1641542125 It turns out, it’s not just lonely virgins! Also, it turns out these mentally damaged morons don’t always play nice. Can we call it a catfight if the women are acting like dogs? Can I get a ruling here? There’s a mental illness epidemic sweeping the country—or perhaps these people just enjoy acting out their weird sexual frustrations in public. Regardless, TikTok has brought the […]

