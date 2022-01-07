Three Georgia men recently found guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son involved in the February 2020 death.
Prosecutors in the case did not seek the death penalty, which under state law carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The decision by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley was whether to grant Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance to earn parole, according to the Associated Press .
He ordered the McMichaels to serve life without parole but Bryan a chance of parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him Feb. 23, 2020, running in their neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon, the wire service also reports .
