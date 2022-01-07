This story is about the reality of vaccine zombies, but to get there, we first have to cover the underlying idiocy that compelled people to sign up for the very covid shots that are now eating their brains. To understand all this, we must first take a look at what kind of person is gullible enough to take the vaccine shots and keep taking them even after evidence of harm is obvious. There are smart people who took the first two jabs and then realized how dangerous it was. They stopped. But the oblivious ones kept begging for more…

The world is full of morons who are, in a very real way, cognitively retarded. Part of that retardation deprives these individuals of the ability to understand basic concepts in math, probability or risk assessment. This is why they are so easily cajoled into thinking “climate change” is going to kill everybody, or that covid vaccine risk is zero.

Some of the characteristic habits of these mathematical morons include:

They are easily influenced by deceptive claims in the mainstream media and are quickly driven to fear.

They frequently buy lottery tickets because they don’t understand math.

They tend to eat a lot of highly processed junk foods, and they think they’re saving money by purchasing processed foods with coupons rather than purchasing unrefined, unprocessed foods that actually deliver far more nutrition.

Their homes are filled with brand name garbage products like Tide laundry detergent, General Mills processed cereals, Chef Boyardee canned pasta, bottles of Pepsi, etc. They are 100% a product of television advertising and media propaganda. They like to buy a lot of “Swiffer” products which are just overpriced cleaning cloths and sponge mops.

They have very poor financial management skills and are perpetually “broke,” frequently experiencing catastrophes or crisis events that they always claim are “never their fault.”

They waste money on extremely low deductibles for car insurance because they don’t understand how insurance products are priced.

They think they need insurance for everything and obsess over buying more insurance policies for everything imaginable, including sometimes buying “travel life insurance” where they bet that they will die during an upcoming flight.

They are far more interested in acquiring health insurance than in taking care of their health. They are often in very poor health but refuse to change their habits to improve their health.

They LOVE booster shots and vaccines! They’re also huge fans of masks. They are the “Karens” of covid.

Finally, since they have no power over themselves, they crave power over others.

We all live in a world that’s heavily populated by these morons / Karens, but that’s about to change because of the covid vaccine.

Right now, around 100,000 vaccine takers in America are dying each month from the vaccine itself (see numbers here). This is going to accelerate dramatically through 2022 and beyond. Over the next decade, you are going to live through a “mass casualty event” of vaccinated doctors, journalists, scientists, Big Tech workers, Wall Street workers, city managers, school teachers and more, all dying from the vaccine injections they stupidly believed were safe and approved. These people are going to drop and either lose consciousness or die, just like this 36 year old reporter from Brazil who publicly bragged about taking the covid jab, then passed out and lost consciousness on camera during a news broadcast:

The reason the TV newscaster lost consciousness and suffered five heart attacks is because his blood turned into a semi-solid due to the spike protein “vaccine” injections.

Obviously, when your blood ceases to function as a liquid and begins to turn into a solid, it can no longer flow through your circulatory system. Within seconds, your brain loses oxygen and you lose consciousness. This is why so many people who take the covid “clot shot” injections are dying or passing out.

As vaccinated people decline from “normal” status to DEAD, they go through a zombie-like phase of insanity and personality changes

You’ve probably seen this in many of your friends, family members or co-workers who took the clot shots. Before the shots, they were normal, healthy, happy people. Then they took the shots and things went downhill.

You may have noticed personality changes, increased aggressiveness and a turn toward animalistic / zombie-like behavior.

These are signs that blood clots are starting to form in their brains, cutting off the oxygen to the parts of the brain responsible for processing higher cognitive functions. Essentially, they are devolving into vaccine zombies, and they don’t even realize it.

It’s important to understand that the more extreme their personality changes, the more blood clots are affecting their brain. Accordingly, the less time they have remaining to live. So when you see vaccine zombies losing their minds and behaving in ways that seem like a divergence from humanity, recognize that they don’t have much longer to live. Many “mask Karens,” in other words, will soon be “expired Karens” as the spike proteins cut off the last functioning portions of their injured brains.

Recognizing this, The New American host Ben Armstrong recently asked, “Are people who still wear masks suffering from a mental illness?” He’s on the right track, but I think they’re actually suffering from neurological brain damage due to blood clots and spike protein nanoparticles.

Once this process fully plays out, these people will die from catastrophic brain injuries, strokes, heart attacks or a lymphocyte attacks on their organs. Just remember that during the transition to that death, they will transform into insane vaccine zombie creatures who lash out at everyone around them, exhibiting the animalistic parts of their brains which are still functioning (lower brain stem function, the “reptilian” brain).

An especially demonstrative example of this is found in the following video from Melbourne, Australia, where a jogger named “Simone” was viciously attacked by an angry man who claimed the jogger wasn’t maintaining sufficient social distancing from his family.

Beyond mass formation psychosis: It’s a vaccine zombie apocalypse

All this explains why so many left-wing journalists have turned into animalistic lunatics who can no longer even process the reality of the world around them. This is also why left-wing tech employees — most of whom took the clot shots — are “triggered” by reality and have to censor all speech rooted in reality. They have to protect their fragile psyche from making contact with the real world, or their entire delusional worldview will be shattered.

Overall, the process goes something like this:

Step 1: They begin as oblivious morons who don’t understand much about numbers, risks and reality.

Step 2: They take the clot shots (and boosters) because they are easily talked into vaccine suicide by the depopulation “authorities.”

Step 3: The clot shots begin to take effect, unleashing blood clots that lodge in their brain and cut off oxygen from portions of their brains.

Step 4: Losing higher brain function, they plunge into animalistic, “brain stem” behavior, causing personality changes and very aggressive outbursts against others.

Step 5: As the brain damage worsens, they devolve into “mask Karens” and vaccine zombies, ultimately being unrecognizable to the people who once knew them.

Step 6: The blood clots and spike proteins finally finish off their brains, leading to a final catastrophic event that takes their life: A massive stroke, brain hemorrhage, etc.

At that point, another mask Karen bites the dust, and the world is slightly less insane. The problem, of course, is that there will likely be billions of vaccine zombies going through this process as the spike proteins eat their vascular systems and brains.

Remember, over 4.7 billion people have so far been injected with these brain-damaging, heart-busting clot shots, according to OurWorldInData.org. And every single one of those people is going to be hunted down and coerced into taking more booster shots, over and over, until the global depopulation agenda is achieved (or we stop this insanity by halting all covid vaccines, thus ending the pandemic).

This means that for those of us who aren’t zombies, one of our greatest challenges will be surviving the vaccine zombie apocalypse.

How to survive the vaccine zombie apocalypse

I have several free, downloadable audiobooks available right now that can help you survive the global collapse that’s being accelerated by vaccine zombies. First, there’s the Global Reset Survival Guide, available at GlobalReset.news.

I’m also about to release a new, downloadable audiobook called “Ghost World 2022 – 2032.” This book covers how to survive in the post-vaccine collapse economy and why high-vax-rate blue cities will collapse and turn into ghost cities.

We don't yet have a website launched for it, but you'll hear about it if you're subscribed to the Natural News daily email newsletter here

In addition, I have a very popular and highly acclaimed downloadable audiobook called, “Survival Nutrition.” All these audiobooks also come with downloadable, printable PDF transcripts. Check out this one at SurvivalNutrition.com

For the full story on vaccine morons, mathematical illiteracy, insurance addicts and why humanity is headed for a certain collapse, listen to today’s hard-hitting Situation Update podcast (which I think has the best cover art ever):

Brighteon.com/3fb5974d-883d-4a4b-a71a-92d6a6508136

Article cross-posted from Natural News.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.