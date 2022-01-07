(AP Photo/SS, File) An elder stateman has left this plane. His dignity, drive, and determination changed the face of Hollywood and America, and ignited an entire generation of young Black men to be their authentic selves, to pursue the arts, and to be a force of change through creative power on and off the screen. Sidney Poitier has died at 94 years old . Trailblazing actor and filmmaker Sir Sidney Poitier has sadly passed away at the age of 94. He was the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his performance in ‘Lilies of the Field.’ pic.twitter.com/eEmlcopjqQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 7, 2022 Sidney Poitier, one of the last stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age whose barrier-breaking career spanned more than seven decades, has died. He was 94. Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed to CNN that Poitier died Thursday evening. In addition to his world-changing film roles, Poitier was known as an activist and an ambassador. Poitier was active in the American Civil Rights movement, marching with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and John Lewis. Sidney Poitier (1927-2022) with Harry Belafonte at March on […]

